Hebron Technology to acquire Nami Holding

  • Hebron Technology (HEBT) agrees to acquire Nami, provider of financial advisory in China, in a cash and stock deal.
  • Deal consideration of RMB 180M (~$25.4M), consists of RMB 50M in cash and 1.6M Class A shares.
  • Anyuan Sun, the CEO of Hebron said "this acquisition, once completed, will greatly enhance our financial advisory services capacities and signify that we have reached a milestone in implementing our strategic transition from a traditional industrial technology-based product and service provider to an innovative technology-driven and industry-based financial advisory services provider. We believe that Nami acquisition will further enhance our competitiveness in China's financial services marketplace."
