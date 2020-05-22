Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) is up 1.8% after its Q1 earnings, where users grew 68% and revenues topped expectations with better than 40% growth.

Revenues rose 44% overall to 6.54B yuan (about $923.8M). Online marketing revenues rose 39% to 5.49B yuan; Transaction services revenues rose 76% to 1.05B yuan.

Amid sharply higher expenses, operating loss widened to 4.4B yuan ($621M) from a year-ago loss of 2.12B yuan.

And non-GAAP attributable net loss swelled to 3.17B yuan (about $447.6M) from a year-ago loss of 1.38B yuan.

GMV for the 12 months ended March 31 more than doubled to 1.157T yuan (about $163.4B).

Average monthly active users rose 68% to 487.4M. Active buyers for the 12 months were 628.1M, up 42% Y/Y. And active spending per active buyer for the 12 months was 1,842.4 yuan ($260.20), up 47%.

Cash used in operations was 567.1M yuan (about $80.1M), vs. 1.54B yuan a year ago (mainly due to an increase in online marketing service revenues).

Liquidity was 69.5B yuan (about $9.8B) at quarter's end, vs. 68.6B yuan as of Dec. 31.

