CAE (CAE -0.9% ) reported Q4 revenue decline of 4.2% Y/Y to C$977.3M; segment revenues: Civil C$601.9M (+1% Y/Y); Defence C$341.8M (-12% Y/Y); Healthcare C$33.6M (-17% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin improved by 371 bps to 31.9%; and segment operating margin declined by 170 bps to 15%; and

Segment operating margin: Civil 25.2% up by 570 bps ; and Defence 9.1% down by 360 bps .

Free cash flow from continuing operations was C$185.1M for the quarter, compared to C$116.8M a year ago; Free cash flow for the year was C$351.2M.

Total backlog was at C$9.46B (-0.4% Y/Y) as of March 31, 2020, with C$3.8B annual order intake.

ROCE was 10.7% this quarter, compared to 12.9% last year.

Company stated, the current view for FY21 is for a material decrease in operational and financial performance in H1, and for H2 of the year to potentially begin to inflect positively, as markets are expected to begin to reopen, and travel restrictions are eased.

Company mentioned that given current uncertainty about the duration and severity of the crisis, no outlook on growth for fiscal year 2021 will be provided.

