Stocks edge lower as U.S.-China relations sour

May 22, 2020 9:50 AM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor17 Comments
  • Stocks tip into the red ahead of the long holiday weekend as relations worsen between the U.S. and China; Dow -0.5%, S&P 500 -0.2% and Nasdaq -0.1%.
  • China says it will impose new national security laws on Hong Kong that are expected to lead to more protests and further tension with the U.S.
  • The news is more optimistic on the virus front, as Dr. Anthony Fauci said he was optimistic about Moderna's (+4%) vaccine candidate and full results of the Phase 1 study should be available within weeks.
  • European markets are mixed, with France's CAC +0.3% and Germany's DAX +0.2% but U.K.'s FTSE -0.6%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.8%, China's Shanghai Composite -1.9% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng -5.6%.
  • In the U.S., energy (-2%) is the biggest sector decliner, with financials (-1.1%) also lagging.
  • U.S. Treasury yields tick lower, with the 10-year note down a basis point at 0.66%.
  • WTI crude oil -3.4% to $32.76/bbl.
