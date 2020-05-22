UBS analyst Michael Lasser tackles the issue of what company is taking sales away from J.C. Penney (JCP) with the chain closing 250 stores and others being run on a thin budget.

Lasser notes 80% of Sephora stores within a JCP location face competition from Ulta Beauty (ULTA -1.2% ) within a ten-minute drive and 89% have an Ulta store within 15 minutes. Meanwhile, only 24% of Sephora stores in J.C. Penney have a closeby Macy's (NYSE:M) competitor and only 29% have another standalone Sephora store within ten minutes to fall back on.

Sephora is a subsidiary of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMHF).