Ulta Beauty ready to pounce on lost J.C. Penney sales

About: Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)

UBS analyst Michael Lasser tackles the issue of what company is taking sales away from J.C. Penney (JCP) with the chain closing 250 stores and others being run on a thin budget.

Lasser notes 80% of Sephora stores within a JCP location face competition from Ulta Beauty (ULTA -1.2%) within a ten-minute drive and 89% have an Ulta store within 15 minutes. Meanwhile, only 24% of Sephora stores in J.C. Penney have a closeby Macy's (NYSE:M) competitor and only 29% have another standalone Sephora store within ten minutes to fall back on.

Sephora is a subsidiary of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMHF).