Oppenheimer is giving a boost to a pair of communications towers firms, upgrading American Tower (AMT +2.3% ) and Crown Castle International (CCI +1.3% ) to Outperform, from Market Perform.

Despite a hit to network builds from COVID-19 measures, the secular drivers of industry growth are still in place, the firm says, with mobile broadband now at peak importance.

Tower activity should see a strong rebound, Oppenheimer says, with several catalysts including the new T-Mobile along with strong spending from Verizon; the buildout of a new wireless network from Dish Network; rural fixed wireless growth; and potential demand from spectrum auctions in the second half of the year.

Street analysts are Bullish on Crown Castle, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral. That stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.

And the Street is also Bullish on American Tower, along with Seeking Alpha authors. That stock also has a Quant Rating of Neutral.