Recon Technology (RCON -42.2% ) announces securities purchase agreement with certain investors to purchase ~$2.1M share in a registered direct offering and warrants in a concurrent private placement.

The purchase price for one share and a corresponding warrant will be $2.25

The Company will sell ~0.9M shares, and in a concurrent private placement, the Company will issue unregistered warrants to purchase up to ~0.9M shares; the warrants will be exercisable at $2.25.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.