America's Car-Mart (CRMT +0.9% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 10.6% Y/Y to $195.7M.

Same-store revenue was up 8.6% during the quarter on a 9.8% lift in the average retail sales price to $12,408.

Retail units sold were 13,314 (+1.7% Y/Y) with Average retail units sold/store/month were 30.2 (-0.3% Y/Y).

Gross profit per retail unit of $5,232 (+7.8% Y/Y) with Average number of stores in operation were 147 (+2.1% Y/Y).

SG&A spend increased $2.3M Y/Y, due to payroll costs for additional associate count as well as continued investments in pay, benefits and training.

Collections as a percentage of average finance receivables declined 100 bps to 15%.

The Company has increased allowance for credit losses from 24.5% to 26.5% resulting in an $11.7M pre-tax charge to the provision in Q4.

Net charge-offs as a percent of average finance receivables declined 120 bps to 5.6%.

Cash balance is at $59.6M and debt, net of cash, to finance receivables declined 270 bps to 25.1%.

For the year ended April 30, 2020, added $77.9M in receivables, repurchased $16M of common stock, and funded $5.5M in net capital expenditures, a total of $99.4M, with only a $4.8M increase in debt net of cash.

