Some junk bond offerings launched since the Fed announced its unprecedented stimulus programs at the end of March have already soured.

Since March 24, the day after the Fed announced its programs, 23 companies have tapped the public market to borrow at a rate of 9% or more, according to data from Tom Graff, head of fixed income at Brown Advisory and from Refinitiv Eikon and MarketAxess.

Three of them — pharma company Mallinckrodt (MNK +3.6% ), movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (AMC -0.3% ), and billboard company Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) — are trading at ~80 cents on the dollar, a 20-point fall in two months, the data shows.

“Even with how quickly things are changing in this economy, to have a deal go sour in just a few weeks is shocking. Sometimes the huge coupon is a siren song,” Graff said.

He sees the junk bond market becoming more challenging as investors realize that the Fed isn't going to prevent defaults.

Though the Fed is buying some junk bonds, it's only buying less-than-investment-grade bonds issued by companies that were only recently downgraded to junk; and it's only limiting those purchases to the highest tier of junk bonds.

AMC is rated in the triple-C category, one level above default, by S&P and Moody's; Mallinckrodt is also rated CCC by S&P; Clear Channel is rated B- by S&P and B3 by Moody's, a level above CCC.

That realization is occurring as a split emerges between high-grade names and speculative-grade companies.

“There has been really significant differentiation largely because of these Fed programs,” said Erin Browne, managing director and portfolio manager at Pimco.

