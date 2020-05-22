Wolverine World Wide expected to be a pandemic outperformer

  • B Riley FBR sees an attractive entry point on Wolverine World Wide (WWW +0.4%) on the expectation that the retailer will outperform during the pandemic.
  • Analyst Susan Anderson: "We believe WWW is ahead of the game with shifting distribution channels as its own online distribution is ~10% of sales, and 40% of all revenue in 2019 came from ecommerce when accounting for the wholesale channel, which we expect to grow to 50%–60% in 2020. We also believe Wolverine’s diversified brand portfolio will benefit from consumers shifting toward an outdoor and athletic lifestyle and from a potential increase in work boot demand."
  • Anderson also thinks WWW has a significant opportunity to capture international market share after management has made the required investments to help it expand. In a look at valuation, she notes that shares trade at 8.8X the FY21 EPS estimate vs. the five-year historical average of 14X.
  • Anderson and team start off Wolverine World Wide with a Buy rating and price target of $26 vs. the average sell-side PT of $22.83.
