Cumulus Media (CMLS +0.3% ) has adopted a short-term shareholder rights plan, in response to "dislocation" in the stock price it pins on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shares have slid 72.5% over the past three months.

The board declared a dividend distribution of one right on each outstanding share of Class A common stock, share of Class B common stock, Series 1 warrant and Series 2 warrant.

Those rights would be exercisable only if a person/group acquires 10% (20% if a passive institutional investor) or more of the company's Class A common shares. At that point, each rightsholder is entitled to receive the number of shares or warrants with a market value two times the exercise price of $25/right.

The plan has a similar provision if Cumulus is acquired in a business combination if an unapproved party reaches 10% ownership.

The rights expire on April 30, 2021.