Sinovac Biotech's (NASDAQ:SVA) subsidiary Sinovac R&D receives investment of $15M from Advantech Capital and Vivo Capital, for further development of an inactivated vaccine against COVID-19 named CoronaVac.

The two investors each loaned $7.5M in the form of a convertible loan that bears interest, that converts into 7.5% of the total equity interest of Sinovac R&D.

Preclinical results regarding CoronaVac, recently published in the peer-reviewed academic journal Science noted that the vaccine candidate is safe and provides protection to rhesus macaques (monkeys) through an animal challenge study.