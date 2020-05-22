BP (BP -2.4% ) will cut its leadership positions by more than half to ~120 from 250, Reuters reports, citing emails from CEO Bernard Looney to staff.

Looney named more than 100 Tier 2 managers who will form leadership teams of the 11 divisions created in February to "reinvent" the company and move away from the traditional structure of upstream and downstream units, according to the report.

The changes mean that in many cases a whole management layer is being stripped out; for example, Starlee Sykes, who remains head of production for the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, is now two steps removed from Looney instead of three.

BP will provide specifics on the job cuts in June, although any reductions to the company's 70K employees will be frozen for three months, according to the emails.