Dell suspends employee benefits to preserve cash
May 22, 2020 10:50 AM ETDell Technologies Inc. (DELL)DELLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor27 Comments
- Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is off 5.5% today after the company suspended some employee benefits among moves to preserve cash in the recession.
- It will discontinue matching contributions to employees' 401(k) retirement plans starting June 1, and continuing at least through the end of the fiscal year.
- It's also freezing external hiring, internal promotions and raises for that duration, Bloomberg reports, as well as an internal commendation reward system.
- “Like all companies right now, we’re constantly evaluating our business to plan for resiliency in the current environment and to support our team members, customers, and community in a way that sets us all up for success on the other side of this pandemic,” Dell says in response.