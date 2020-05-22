Several U.K. banks with big exposures in Hong Kong slide after China confirms that it plans to essentially bypass the city's legislature to impose national security laws on former British colony.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC), which stands for Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, drops as much as 4.8% in New York trading.

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCPK:SCBFY) ADRs dips 3.2%.

U.K.-based insurer Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK) sinks 9.5% in New York trading, which would be its biggest drop in more than two months if it closes at that level today.

Luxury goods makers' stocks also suffered.