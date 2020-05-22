Foot Locker -11% after earnings; Wells Fargo defends

May 22, 2020 11:01 AM ETFoot Locker, Inc. (FL)FLBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Wells Fargo takes the long view on Foot Locker (FL -10.8%) after the retailer reported earnings for a bruising quarter and temporarily suspended its dividend.
  • "Tough outlook near-term, but we believe the long-term thesis remains compelling (strong category, strategic partner for NKE/Adidas). Things are obviously tough in the current environment given that more than 50% of stores are still closed, but our long-term thesis remains intact."
  • WF thinks underlying demand for sneakers remains strong and sees it benefiting from the ongoing consolidation of the brick-and-mortar industry. The firm lowers its FY20 EPS estimate to $0.36 from $1.54 and raise the FY21 EPS forecast to $3.90 from $3.28. On the higher FY21 forecast, the Wells price target moves to $35 from $30 to rep 33% upside.
  • Previously: Foot Locker down on earnings miss (May 22)
