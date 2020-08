Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) declares $0.2824/share quarterly dividend, 6.6% increase from prior dividend of $0.2650.

Forward yield 4.77%

Payable June 25; for shareholders of record June 17; ex-div June 16.

The company also declared a long-term capital gain distribution of $0.2074/share, payable in stock along with the quarterly dividend, except any stockholder elect to receive such distribution as follows: 75% in shares and 25% in cash; 50% in shares and 50% in cash; or 100% in cash.

