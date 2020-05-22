Arconic (ARNC +6.1% ) marches higher after multiple insiders bought shares this week.

On May 20, CEO Tim Myers bought ~13K shares at an average $10.37/share, CFO Erick Asmussen purchased 20K shares at an average $9.94, Chief Legal Officer Diana Toman acquired ~10K shares at an average $10.49, and two board members also bought shares during the week.

Shares spurted higher after Credit Suisse began research coverage with an Outperform rating and $22 price target, saying the company faces a "major inflection point" in Q3 as Ford and GM accelerate production.