Allergan (ABBV -1.0% ) competitor Evolus (EOLS +30.5% ), maker of Botox (onabotulinumtoxinA) rival Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), jumps on a 10x surge in volume burning short sellers along the way.

No particular news accounts for the action. On the working capital front, the company had ~$100M in quick assets at the end of March while operations consumed ~$28M during the quarter.

Several weeks ago, it announced that Q2 revenues in the U.S. would be down significantly due to COVID-19 disruptions. It has implemented cost-cutting measures and expects non-GAAP operating expenses in Q2 to be less than $25M and less than $42M in H2. It believes that its current resources will be sufficient to fund operations for at least 12 months.