White House adviser sees unemployment rate trough in June - Fox Business
May 22, 2020 11:27 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- White House Economic Adviser Kevin Hassett expects that June will be the trough for the unemployment rate, he told Fox Business Network's Stuart Varney.
- Sees unemployment rate at 20% range "maybe a little bit more" in May, and the "June number will be a little worse than that."
- Economic growth will start to bounce back in Q3, Hassett said, noting that the Congressional Budget Office is "calling for the third quarter to be the biggest growth quarter in American history... they're calling for something in the 20% range."
- He thinks the U.S. has reached the "business activity turning point", but it's going to take time for jobs to move "in the right direction."
- For Hong Kong, the outlook is different as China seeks to impose national security laws on Hong Kong. Hassett expects "serious capital flight" problems.
- "And Hong Kong — if they follow through with this, will no longer be the financial center of Asia — and they themselves will bear very, very heavy costs," he said.