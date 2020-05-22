China Distance Education -5.3% post Q2 results, withdraws FY 2020 guidance

  • China Distance Education (DL -5.3%) reports Q2 revenue growth of 8.1% Y/Y to $41.9M.
  • Net revenue from online education services, books and reference materials, and other sources contributed 79.8%, 11.7% and 8.5%, respectively, of total net revenues.
  • Net revenue from online education services increased by 19.9% Y/Y to $33.4M, due to healthy revenue growth from the accounting vertical.
  • Net revenue from books and reference materials decreased by 9.6% Y/Y to $4.9M.
  • Total course enrollments were 1,276,000, an increase of 98.7% Y/Y.
  • Cash receipts from online course registration were $37.3M, a 34.5% decrease Y/Y.
  • Adj. gross margin increased 1,120 bps to 51.1%.
  • Adj. operating income was $2M, compared with adj. operating loss of $3.6M Y/Y.
  • Cash flow from operations decreased by 28.7% Y/Y to $11.7M.
  • Cash, equivalents, term deposits, restricted cash and short-term investments as of March 31, 2020 decreased by 10.8% Q/Q to $130.2M.
  • Q3 2020 Outlook: Total net revenue in the range of $50.6-53.7M, representing Y/Y decline of ~18% to 13%, respectively.
  • 2020 Outlook: The Company withdraws its previous revenue guidance in consideration of uncertainties related to the impact of COVID-19.
