Oneok (OKE -2.1% ) slides after J.P. Morgan downgrades shares to Neutral from Overweight with a $37 price target, citing a challenged outlook for the Bakken shale region that likely will mean a prolonged period of elevated debt.

Without an "appreciable pickup" in 2021 asset utilization, coupled with expectations for an extended period of relatively high debt levels, Oneok's dividend could be pressured, JPM's Jeremy Tonet says.

OKE's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Bearish.