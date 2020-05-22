Videogame sales surged higher for the second straight month of year-over-year gains - marking a new April record in the process, as consumers responded to widespread lockdowns by staying in and playing.

Industry sales rose 73% overall from April 2019, to $1.5B, according to NPD Group; easily the best April on record. It passed the $1.2B generated in April 2008.

Year-to-date spending - which was down slightly as of last month - is now up 12% vs. 2019, to $4.5B.

Gains were again broad, with hardware sales providing another positive shock in the late stages of a console refresh cycle. Hardware spending rose 163% to $420M from a year-ago $160M; meanwhile, accessories/game cards spending rose 49%, to $384M, and software sales rose 55%, to $662M.

Hardware sales were predictably led by Nintendo Switch (OTCPK:NTDOY), the month's best-seller in both unit and dollar sales. The year-to-date sales of the Switch are the highest of any platform in U.S. history, topping the run of the Nintendo Wii in January-April 2009, analyst Mat Piscatella notes.

Accessories spending rose 49% and is up 8% YTD (to $1.3B); the best-selling gamepad was an old standby, the PS4 DualShock 4 Wireless Controller Black, while the best-selling headset/headphone was Turtle Beach's (NASDAQ:HEAR) Xbox One Ear Force Recon 70.

Software saw another strong month from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (NASDAQ:ATVI) topped by the debut of Final Fantasy VII: Remake (OTCPK:SQNNY), which took the top spot and becomes 2020's No. 3 seller overall. Both those titles topped another strong pandemic-era player, Animal Crossing: New Horizons (OTCPK:NTDOY).

Rounding out the top 10 in software dollar sales: No. 4, NBA 2K20 (NASDAQ:TTWO); No. 5, Grand Theft Auto V (TTWO); No. 6, Resident Evil 3 (OTCPK:CCOEY); No. 7, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Remastered (ATVI); No. 8, MLB: The Show 20 (NYSE:SNE); No. 9, Madden NFL 20 (NASDAQ:EA); No. 10, Red Dead Redemption II (TTWO).

