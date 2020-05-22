Golden Star Resources (GSS +0.2% ) reports second positive Covid-19 case at its Prestea mine, in Ghana, and has placed about 60 employees in quarantine; though no confirmed or suspected cases of Covid-19 at the Wassa mine

The company is revising its planned operations in the short term to allow for possible critical skills shortages and says that it will impact production from 24-Level over the coming weeks.

However, the impact on development activities on 17-Level – which are crucial to the longer-term viability of the operation – will be minimal.

The supply chains at the Wassa and Prestea mines have not been impacted, nor has the export and sale of gold doré

Golden Star is targeting 195,000 oz to 210,000 oz at cash operating cost of $790-$850/ounce, in 2020.