Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF) says it will not take part in a planned joint venture to develop two Arctic oil blocks with Russia's Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A).

Last year, Gazprom's oil arm, Repsol and Shell signed a memorandum of understanding establishing a JV to develop the Leskinsky and Pukhutsyayakhsky blocks on the Gydan Peninsula in northern Siberia, in which the Russian producer would own 50% and its foreign partners each would have 25% stakes.

Gazprom Neft says it plans to continue to cooperate with Shell on the assets.