Michael Burry looks like he was an opportunist during Q1 with the buying action out of his Scion Asset Management firm.

Scion took its position in GameStop (NYSE:GME) up to 3M shares from 2.35M at the end of Q4 and increased its stakes in Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD), Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) and Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO).

New positions in Boeing (NYSE:BA), Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL), Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) were also taken out sometime during the quarter with the news flow on those names decidedly negative.

Burry has been pretty vocal on Twitter with arguments against lockdowns in the U.S.

Scion Asset Management SEC Form 13F