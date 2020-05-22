Hudbay Minerals (HBM -1.2% ) expects a delay of up to four months before it can start mining an extension at its Constancia copper mine in Peru, CEO Peter Kukielski tells Reuters.

Hudbay said in February it expected to start mining the Pampacancha satellite deposit in late 2020, but coronavirus restrictions have limited the Peruvian government's ability to consult with a local indigenous community, the CEO says, now expecting mining to commence early next year.

After temporarily closing the Constancia operation, which produced more than 113K metric tons of copper in 2019, Kukielski says the mine resumed full capacity this week.