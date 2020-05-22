Fresh Del Monte Produce opens new fresh cut plant in Yokohama

May 22, 2020 12:48 PM ETFresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP)FDPBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Fresh Del Monte Japan, a subsidiary of Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP -1.3%) officially begins operations in its newly completed plant in Yokohama, Japan.
  • “We identified a significant growth in demand for fresh and high-quality produce across Japan,” said Youssef Zakharia, President & Chief Operating Officer of Fresh Del Monte Produce. “Today, more than ever, our consumers are looking for fresh ready-to-eat options. Our plant in Yokohama will maximize our wide range of products, driving growth and innovation in our fresh-cut segment.”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.