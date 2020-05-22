Fresh Del Monte Produce opens new fresh cut plant in Yokohama
May 22, 2020 12:48 PM ETFresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP)FDPBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Fresh Del Monte Japan, a subsidiary of Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP -1.3%) officially begins operations in its newly completed plant in Yokohama, Japan.
- “We identified a significant growth in demand for fresh and high-quality produce across Japan,” said Youssef Zakharia, President & Chief Operating Officer of Fresh Del Monte Produce. “Today, more than ever, our consumers are looking for fresh ready-to-eat options. Our plant in Yokohama will maximize our wide range of products, driving growth and innovation in our fresh-cut segment.”