Alnylam's patisiran shows durable effect in hATTR extension study
May 22, 2020 12:55 PM ETAlnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)ALNYBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY -1.6%) announces positive data from an open-label extension study of Onpattro (patisiran) in adult patients with polyneuropathy (peripheral nerve damage) associated with hereditary ATTR (hATTR) amyloidosis, a disorder characterized by the buildup of amyloid in organs and tissues. The results were presented virtually at the European Academy of Neurology Congress.
- Patients treated for at least 24 months maintained reductions in serum TTR levels while those on treatment for 42 months showed sustained improvements in neuropathy impairment and quality of life measures.
- No new safety signals were observed.
- The FDA approved the RNAi therapeutic in August 2018 for the indication.