Pentagon rare earths funding on hold, Lynas says
May 22, 2020 12:58 PM ETLynas Rare Earths Limited (LYSCF)
- Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF) says a U.S. political debate on the merits of rare-earth supply has stopped progress on the U.S. Department of Defense Phase 1 contract for a heavy rare-earth separation facility.
- The company last month was advised of the DoD's intent to award a Phase 1 contract to the company, but mines owned by Lynas in Australia and MP Materials in California have only minor concentrations of heavy rare earths, prompting some controversy when the two companies said they were chosen.
- Lynas says it remains one of two companies selected for Phase 1 of the project, but understands that progress is on hold while political issues are addressed.