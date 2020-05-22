U.S. active drilling rigs tumble by another 21 to 318, Baker Hughes says in its latest survey.

U.S. oil drilling rigs fell by 21 to 237, its 10th consecutive weekly decline, while gas rigs remained unchanged at 79 and 2 rigs are still classified as miscellaneous.

The numbers for overall drilling rigs and oil rigs are now at record lows, according to data going back to 1940.

YTD, drillers have cut rigs by 68% in the U.S. and 73% in Canada, Baker Hughes says.

WTI June crude oil -2.8% to $32.96/bbl.

ETFs: USO, UCO, BNO, SCO, USL, DBO, DTO, USOI, OILK, OLEM, OILX