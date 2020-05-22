TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) reports some pent-up demand for automobiles is being unleashed in the U.S.

The research firm says online auto shopping is actually at a higher level going into the Memorial Day weekend than before COVID-19.

TrueCar's breakdown: "Purchase intent for new vehicles compared with used vehicles rose 9% in the post-COVID-19 period. For new vehicles, large and sporty vehicles saw an increase in purchase intent in the post COVID-19 period, full-size pickup was up 38%, premium performance (Corvette, Porsche 911 etc.) was up 26%, midsize pickup was up 15%, and full-size utility was up 11%. Domestic brands showed an increase in share of purchase intent on new vehicles in the post-COVID-19 period, with Ram up 38%, GMC up 17% and Ford up 5%."