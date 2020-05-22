Bankers are noting that AT&T (NYSE:T) is under renewed pressure to unload its DirecTV unit - an underperforming satellite division at a company pressed to shed debt from the Time Warner acquisition and gain the flexibility to move with strength into further 5G investment.

Fox Business' Charlie Gasparino notes that bankers, of course, would love to do that deal. It's doubtful the company can get back what it put into it (a $49B purchase in 2015).

Declines at the unit led AT&T to lose nearly 900,000 premium video subs in Q1.

Meanwhile, the pressure to build 5G is at least as heavy at potential DirecTV marriage partner Dish Network (DISH +3.2% ) - which lose 132,000 TV subs in Q1, and faces key deadlines in its 5G buildout as part of the arrangement that made the Sprint/T-Mobile merger possible.

Apollo Management has reportedly suggested AT&T offload DirecTV to a new company, which would then buy Dish Network's satellite business. That might see Apollo taking on the debt load and operating a purer-play satellite company away from public-owner scrutiny.