Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE), which rose 160% last Friday after an interview with Fox in which they discussed their potential project which could work better than a vaccine for COVID-19, drops quickly into negative territory after Hindenburg Research, a short-seller of the name, flags new commentary that it finds suspect.

In a tweet, Hindenburg says the co. has "walked back" the "cure" comments today, by couching many of his claims in hypotheticals.

Hindenburg is alleging securities fraud for the co.'s prior comments. Hindenburg said it was short the stock earlier this week.