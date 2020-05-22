Stocks turn mixed amid China tensions, vaccine hopes

May 22, 2020 1:57 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor11 Comments
  • The Nasdaq pushes up into the green, gaining 0.1%; the S&P, down 0.1%, flirts with the flatline; and the Dow, though down 0.4%, improves from the 0.7% dip earlier.
  • 10-year Treasury yield eases down 1 basis point to 0.66%.
  • Crude oil falls 2.4% to $33.11 per barrel; gold rises 0.7% to $1,734.70 per ounce.
  • U.S. Dollar Index rises 0.5% to 99.85.
  • Five of 11 S&P 500 sectors turn green, with real estate (+1.3%) advancing the most and energy (-1.6%) and financials (-0.6%) lagging the most.
  • Moderna (+1.8%) got an early boost when Dr. Anthony Fauci called results from the pharma company's COVID-19 vaccine Phase 1 trial data "quite promising."
  • Trading was mixed across the Atlantic, as well. Stoxx Europe 600 closed essentially flat on Friday (+3.6% for the week), the FTSE fell 0.4% (+3.3% for the week), and the DAX inched up 0.1% ( +5.8% for the week).
