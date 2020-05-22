Seven liquefied natural gas cargoes that loaded from the U.S. are expected to be delivered into China this month, the highest number of cargoes for the route since January 2018, according to ship tracking data from Refinitiv and Kpler.

The trade route between both countries for LNG resumed in April after stopping for more than a year due to the trade war in which China raised tariffs on LNG imports from the U.S. to 25%.

China started granting tax waivers to LNG importers and the tariff has dropped to zero, according to Reuters, although a separate value-added tax of 10% still applies.

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, FCG, KOLD, UNL, GAZB, GAZ