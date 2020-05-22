Seeking Alpha
Consumer  | On the Move

Harley-Davidson roars ahead after upbeat Wolfe report

|About: Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG)|By: , SA News Editor

Harley-Davidson (HOG +4.2%) surges as much as 7% in its third straight positive session following a Wolfe Research investor call with dealers that generated optimism.

Wolfe's Greg Badishkanian, who has a Hold rating on the stock, said in a report published today that retail color was "encouraging" and May retail demand picked up relative to April.

Dealer inventories appear tight and stand to benefit from a production restart, Wolfe said.

HOG's average Wall Street analyst rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bearish.