Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA +11.1% ) is up on a 4x surge in volume in response to interim data from a Phase 1 dose-escalation clinical trial evaluating ATA188, an off-the-shelf allogeneic Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV) T-cell immunotherapy, in patients with progressive multiple sclerosis. The results were virtually presented at the European Academy of Neurology Congress.

Two of the six patients in the high-dose cohort showed disease reversal as measured by a scale called EDSS.

The estimated primary completion date is September 2022.

The company has yet to publish a press release on the data.