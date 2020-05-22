KKR-backed Axel Springer bids for eBay's classifieds business

May 22, 2020 3:36 PM ETeBay Inc. (EBAY), KKREBAY, KKR, NPSNY, MKPEF, BXBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Another bidder has emerged for eBay's (EBAY +2.1%) classifieds business in one of the biggest sale processes since the onset of COVID-19, according to the Financial Times.
  • Axel Springer, the German media group backed by KKR (KKR +0.8%), has submitted a bid for the business, the FT reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
  • Other bidders for the unit: South African e-commerce group Naspers (OTCPK:NPSNY -2.7%), classified group Adevinta (OTC:MKPEF) (which owns the Shpock platform), and a PE group comprised of Hellman & Friedman, Blackstone (BX +0.6%), and Permira, the people said.
  • Previously: EBay attracts bids for European classifieds business(May 13)
