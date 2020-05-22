KKR-backed Axel Springer bids for eBay's classifieds business
May 22, 2020
- Another bidder has emerged for eBay's (EBAY +2.1%) classifieds business in one of the biggest sale processes since the onset of COVID-19, according to the Financial Times.
- Axel Springer, the German media group backed by KKR (KKR +0.8%), has submitted a bid for the business, the FT reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
- Other bidders for the unit: South African e-commerce group Naspers (OTCPK:NPSNY -2.7%), classified group Adevinta (OTC:MKPEF) (which owns the Shpock platform), and a PE group comprised of Hellman & Friedman, Blackstone (BX +0.6%), and Permira, the people said.
