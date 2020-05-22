Marston (OTCPK:MARZF +101% ) shares double after the British brewer said it would combine its brewing business with Carlsberg's (OTCPK:CABGY) U.K. unit.

The Carlsberg Marston's Brewing joint venture values Marston's brewing unit at as much as £580M ($707M) and Carlsberg's U.K. unit at £200M.

Marston's will obtain a 40% stake in the new company and a cash payment of up to £273M, and Carlsberg UK will hold 60%.

The companies expect the merger will produce ~£24M in synergies by the end of the third year following completion.

Jefferies analysts say the brewing JV is an attractive deal that addresses liquidity concerns.