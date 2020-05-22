Deutsche Bank asks top managers to give up a month's pay - FT
May 22, 2020 3:50 PM ETDeutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)DBBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- In a conference call on Thursday, several hundred Deutsche Bank's (DB -0.5%) designated "leaders" were urged to take the voluntary pay cut to help share the pain as COVID-19 takes its toll on the German economy, the Financial Times reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
- Many of the managers asked to make the sacrifice are one level below the senior management committee.
- The nine members of the bank's management board along with those on the group management committee had already agreed to give up a month of their fixed pay.
- "As our restructuring plans progress, the management board and the group management committee have decided to lead by example and give a broader group of senior managers the opportunity to be part of this initiative," Deutsche Bank said in a statement.
- Previously: Deutsche Bank's job-cutting pause is over - FT (May 13)