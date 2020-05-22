Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang on the earnings call: "The top games in the world today are Fortnite, Minecraft, and Animal Crossing. All three games are Nvidia platforms ... I think we have all the dynamics working in our favor."

Earnings call transcript is here.

TheStreet's Eric Jhonsa spoke with CFO Colette Kress following the call, and she told him the company's notebook business has seen nine straight quarters of year-over-year growth, and now represents nearly 30% of Nvidia's gaming business. That helped overall gaming segment revenue rise 27% Y/Y in Q1 to $1.34B.