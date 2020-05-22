Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) announces that it will resume commercial operations on Monday, June 1.

It has also completed an analysis of genomic and phenotypic data from 1,500 COVID-19 patients and has subsequently developed a prototype polygenic risk score test that, it says, differentiated COVID-19 patients who required hospitalization from those who did not. The next phase in development will be to confirm and improve upon the initial observations as more patient data become available. Afterward, in ~30 days, it will seek CLIA registration to use the test to predict a person's risk of developing life-threatening complications if infected by SARS-CoV-2.

Discussions with third parties about using its accredited lab for COVID-19 testing are ongoing.