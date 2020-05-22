Stocks eke out gain; Dow posts best weekly advance since April

Stocks finished mostly higher heading into the three-day weekend, capping a strong week of gains sparked by optimism over a potential coronavirus vaccine and the reopening of the U.S. economy.

The Dow finished flat today, while the S&P 500 rose 0.2% and the Nasdaq added 0.4%.

Tensions between the U.S. and China continue to bubble up, as the U.S. Commerce Department added two dozen Chinese companies to its entity list limiting access to American technology.

But sentiment was helped by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, who said he supported an economic reopening.

For the week, the Dow gained 3.3% for its best weekly showing since early April 9, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also rose more than 3%.

U.S. Treasurys were mixed, with the two-year yield up 2 bps to 0.17% and the 10-year yield down 2 bps to 0.66%.

Oil retreated from its two-month high as doubts surfaced about China’s economic growth after the nation abandoned its GDP target over virus uncertainty.