With more time on their hands during the pandemic lockdowns and casinos and sports betting halted, individual investors are lured by zero brokerage fees and are not only trading stocks, but dabbling with options and exotic ETFs, Bloomberg reports.

TD Ameritrade's "Education Center" hit an all-time high last month, up 280% Y/Y, as clients download explanatory videos and online courses; the most popular include stock fundamentals and options trading.

Still, the publicly traded online brokerage stocks aren't benefiting (maybe because of the no-fee trading) today. Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) fell 1.2% ; TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) also -1.2% ; E*Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) slipped 0.5% ; and Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) fell 0.4% ; all four stock declined in the past month vs. a 7.75% increase for the S&P 500.

Exchanges fared better today — Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) gained 1.2% , Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) rose 1.4% , Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) increased 1.0% , and CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) rose 0.4% .

Analysts, though, are concerned that the increase in retail trading may be delaying the kind of retail-investor washout that many say is needed to end a serious bear market.