Final module placed for Southern's Vogtle Unit 3 nuclear plant

May 22, 2020 4:53 PM ETThe Southern Company (SO)SOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor21 Comments
  • Southern Co.'s (NYSE:SO) Georgia Power says the final module on Plant Vogtle Unit 3 has been placed, marking a significant milestone in the completion of the project.
  • The company says a 720K-lb. water tank - a major part of the unit's advanced passive safety system - was placed atop the containment vessel and shield building roof at the Vogtle 3 and 4 nuclear expansion project.
  • Major modules have been delivered to the site since 2011, with the final major module arriving in late 2019; Southern says all 1,485 major modules required to complete construction have been manufactured and safely delivered.
