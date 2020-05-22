Digital Ally -1.8% as it proposes stock offering

May 22, 2020 5:02 PM ETDigital Ally, Inc. (DGLY)DGLYBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) is 1.8% lower postmarket after filing for a potential share offering.
  • Its placeholder amounts propose a maximum of $6.9M in stock as well as another $6.9M issuable on the exercise of warrants.
  • A warrant to buy a share of common stock will be issued with every share of common stock sold in any offering under the registration.
  • It intends to use proceeds for general purposes - including compliance with Nasdaq continued listing requirements, as well as continued investments in commercialization.
