Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) has set a virtual special meeting for shareholders to approve proposals tied to the company's proposed acquisition by ProSiebenSat.1 (OTCPK:PBSFY) and General Atlantic.

That meeting will come via live webcast at 10 a.m. ET on June 4.

Stockholders of record as of the close on April 13 can attend if they register in advance using their control number. Online access to the meeting will open about 15 minutes before the meeting starts.

The proposed deal would value Meet Group at more than $500M.