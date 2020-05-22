Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ) has slid 12% after hours on a WSJ report that the company is preparing a bankruptcy filing for as soon as tonight.
That comes after the company failed to reach a standstill deal with its top lenders, according to the report.
The company missed a lease payment last month, and had convinced creditors to wait until this evening before declaring a default - but the creditors refused to grant another extension, sources told the WSJ.
Hertz has about $19B in debt (some $4.3B in corporate bonds and loans, and $14.4B in vehicle-backed debt).
Updated 5:31 p.m.: The after-hours tumble extends to a 44% decline.
