Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ) has slid 12% after hours on a WSJ report that the company is preparing a bankruptcy filing for as soon as tonight.

That comes after the company failed to reach a standstill deal with its top lenders, according to the report.

The company missed a lease payment last month, and had convinced creditors to wait until this evening before declaring a default - but the creditors refused to grant another extension, sources told the WSJ.

Hertz has about $19B in debt (some $4.3B in corporate bonds and loans, and $14.4B in vehicle-backed debt).