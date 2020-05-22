The Marcellus Shale has dethroned the Permian Basin as the top U.S. destination for hydraulic fracturing crews, according to data from Tudor Pickering Holt.

The gas-rich Marcellus has 31% of total U.S. active frack crews in the field in May, followed by the oil-rich Permian with 30% and the Eagle Ford and Haynesville shale plays with 14% each.

Only 70 of 450 available hydraulic fracturing fleets in the U.S. and Canada are deployed in the field, and total U.S. frack activity dropped 55% in April and an additional 33% by mid-May, the report says.

Top Marcellus operators include RRC, CHK, EQT, COG, CVX, SWN, OXY, CNX